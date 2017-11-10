Graham students talk educational opportunities with Ohio Hi-Point Board

BELLEFONTAINE – The Ohio Hi-Point Board of Education heard two presentations from business and culinary students during the October regularly-scheduled board meeting.

Gabe Wier and Dillion Fagan, Graham Satellite Business students, spoke to the Board about participating in Ohio Business Week, a week-long summer leadership camp held at Ohio University. Wier and Fagan joined over 200 students who were put into teams and challenged to build a product and present a three-year financial and marketing plan to a panel of judges by the end of the week.

Wier and Fagan both served as the CEO of their groups and placed first and second, respectively, for their group’s products Power Sole and PowerTrade.

The Board also heard about the latest effort to increase School-to-Work participation by partnering with Logan County Transport to provide students transportation to and from job sites. The district is piloting the program with the ProStart Culinary Arts students. Once a week, a team of students are taken to Honda AVI Food Service to spend half a day preparing for and serving about 700 people.

Andrew Moore (Indian Lake), Gavynn Beck (Bellefontaine), Stephanie Marshall (Marysville), and McKenzie Cobaugh (Urbana) spoke about the School-To-Work opportunity at Honda AVI Food Service saying, “It’s great to get real-world experience and be in that type of environment where things are moving fast and you need to think quickly and be prepared.”

The Board also approved Jadzia Café, an Electronics Engineering senior from Riverside High School, and Carter Aten, a Multimedia Marketing senior from Bellefontaine High School, as the October Students of the Month.

Donna Beale (Culinary Arts Instructor) was recognized as the October Staff Member of the Month.

In other board action:

• Heard the Legislative Report from Paul McMahill

• Approved the considerations and recommendations by the Treasurer, including interest and investments, appropriation modifications, transfers, advances, increases, and decreases.

• Approved the 5-year forecast as presented at the Oct. 18, 2017 Work Session.

• Authorized the Treasurer to explore a wide range of financial options for construction and improvement of facilities.

• Approved the disposal of 560 miscellaneous outdated textbooks and workbooks that were unable to be sold.

• Approved to rescind a one-year non-teacher limited, regular part-time contract, and re-issue a one-year non-teacher limited, hourly as-needed contract for an approved staff member effective July 1, 2017.

• Approved internship agreements with several companies within the district.

• Approved the following donations to Graham FCCLA to use as needed: $10 from Christiansburg General Store of Christiansburg, OH; $50 from St. Paris Pharmacy of St. Paris, OH; $150 from Parker Trutec of Urbana, OH; $200 from St. Paris Lions Club of St. Paris, OH; and $100 from Tri-County Insurance Services, LLC of St. Paris, OH to assist with Halloween Carnival.

• Approved the tuition reimbursement payments for approved staff members.

• Approved stipends and reimbursement payment for approved staff members.

• Approved the out-of-state professional development of Brian Badenhop (Science Instructor) to attend the National Science Teacher Association in Milwaukee, WI in November, and Jessica Block (Intervention Specialist) to attend the Council for Exceptional Children National Conference in Tampa, FL in February.

The next Board of Education meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

Submitted story

Information from Ohio Hi-Point.

