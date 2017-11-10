Learning and having fun in junior high school

Climber Clubs are off and running in the 8th grade at Urbana Junior High. Students started working on their 4H projects and learned about parliamentary procedure by working together and voting on ingredients to create trail mix for the group. Then, students broke into groups and explored cake decorating, animal care (with a live chicken), robots and art projects. Shown here are Shyla McConnell and Addison Cutlip in the kitchen area. This is a new program sponsored by the Champaign County OSU Extension office.

