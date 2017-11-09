Youth orchestras and chorus to give Nov. 20 concert

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will present the Springfield Youth Orchestras and Children’s Chorus in concert on Monday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. at Southgate Baptist Church, 2111 S. Center Blvd., Springfield. This annual concert will feature the Springfield Youth Symphony, the Springfield Youth Chamber Orchestra, the Springfield Youth String Ensemble and the newly re-imagined Springfield Children’s Chorus.

The concert is open to the public and is free of charge, though there will be a pass-the-hat opportunity to support the youths between the performances of the Youth Chamber Orchestra and Youth Symphony.

Music will include selections by Aram Khachaturian, Carol Nunez, Richard A. Stephen and others. The evening will also feature performances by the “Live Wire” chamber ensembles of the Springfield Youth Symphony.

The Springfield Youth Orchestras and Chorus feature young musicians from 30 schools and home schools from a six-county area. For further information, call 937-325-8100 or visit the website at www.springfieldsym.org.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Submitted by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.