Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital plans Fall Open House

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital will host a Fall Open House 4-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Visitors will hear remarks by senior leaders at 4:30 p.m. and meet Jamie Houseman, new president of the hospital, and Matt Caldwell, new CEO of Mercy Health-Springfield.

Those attending the open house can tour the new senior behavioral health unit, which addresses psychological, medical, emotional and spiritual needs of seniors.

Leaders of the hospital’s many departments, including surgery, imaging, orthopaedic, will discuss new and expanded robotic surgery and other services coming to the hospital.

Light refreshments will be available.

“Since 1951, Urbana Hospital has been the only hospital dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of our community, providing top quality care with compassion,” said Houseman. “We’re growing and expanding our services to ensure we continue to be your provider of choice. I hope you’ll join me and my team as we open our newest unit and unveil our plans for the future. I look forward to meeting you.”

Urbana Hospital just completed a more than $3 million renovation and service expansion that included a 10-bed senior behavioral health unit opening in December, minimally-invasive robotic surgery available in early spring 2018, doubling of the MRI service capability from two to four days weekly and internal renovations to modernize the facility.

Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., provides surgical services, orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation, 24-hour emergency services, cardiac and respiratory care, full range of imaging and laboratory services, digital mammography, colonoscopy services, physical, occupational and speech therapy, wound care center, occupational health and medicine services, family medicine and pediatric care, community outreach programs and innovative stroke care.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

