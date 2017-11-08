Ohio News Briefs

Ill Ohio inmate asks US Supreme Court to halt execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A condemned Ohio killer who argues he is too ill to execute has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his upcoming execution.

Attorneys for death row inmate Alva Campbell say his breathing problems and poor veins will create a spectacle when lethal injection is attempted.

They also argue he was regularly beaten, sexually abused and tortured as a child. Attorneys late last week asked the high court to stop Campbell’s Nov. 15 execution.

The state was expected to oppose the request.

Court documents indicate Ohio’s prisons system may provide a wedge-shaped pillow to elevate Campbell during the execution.

Prosecutors said Campbell’s health claims are ironic given he faked paralysis to escape court custody the day he killed 18-year-old Charles Dials in 1997.

Ex-school leader who’s banned from district elected to board

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio school superintendent who resigned amid an investigation and was later banned from district property has been elected to its school board.

Voters in Toledo’s Washington Local district gave Patrick Hickey one of three open spots on the school board Tuesday.

Hickey resigned as superintendent in 2015 before the school board could consider a resolution to fire him. The district had hired attorneys to investigate allegations of misspent funds and Hickey’s failure to tell school leaders he’d been accused of inappropriate relationships with students in Michigan decades ago.

Hickey has denied those allegations.

The school board banned him from district property last year after officials said he verbally abused referees at a basketball game and harassed school employees.

That ban is still in place.

Police: 3 girls raped, robbed at gunpoint at RTA stop

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police say he raped and robbed three teenage girls at gunpoint.

Police say the three girls, two 17 and one 18, were standing on the platform of a Regional Transit Authority stop in Cleveland around 11:45 a.m. Saturday when the man approached them and threatened to shoot them.

Court records show the man raped the girls multiple times and stole their cellphones and wallets before running away.

Police later found the man and the stolen items a block away from the stop. All three girls have identified the man as their attacker.

Cleveland.com reports the 33-year-old suspect has been charged with rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

The man is currently jailed on $200,000 bond.