Ladies’ Sodality hosts Home Made Christmas Bazaar

The Ladies’ Sodality of St. Mary Church, 228 Washington Ave. in Urbana, will host the 25th annual Home Made Christmas Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church basement. There will be home-baked goods, candy, quality crafts, gift items and vintage jewelry. Items raffled at 2 p.m. will include a disc golf set, European Christmas ornaments, completely decorated 7 ½-foot Christmas tree, a framed P. Buckley Moss print, a homemade quilt, bakery basket and more. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

Dinner will be served 5-7 p.m. Friday. An adult meal with dessert costs $7. There will be a pizza menu for children. The Knights of Columbus will prepare and serve soup and sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Champaign Dulcimer Group will entertain from 10 to 11 a.m. Children’s games will include Santa’s Ice Fishing Pond and Frozen Duck Pond.

Melanie and Ron Deere look over items to be raffled at the Home Made Christmas Bazaar. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_Web-3.jpg Melanie and Ron Deere look over items to be raffled at the Home Made Christmas Bazaar. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the St Mary Ladies’ Sodality.

