The public is invited to a free lecture Nov. 16 concerning the Schweinfurt mission, which occurred April 13, 1944, and resulted in the Luftwaffe shooting down six of seven B-17 bombers of the 545th squadron in less than three minutes.

Col. Frank Alfter, USAF (Ret.) will present the lecture at 10:30 a.m. in the Aviation Research and Learning Center of the Champaign Aviation Museum, located at Grimes Field.

Submitted by the Champaign Aviation Museum.

