Concealed carry class is Nov. 18

SPRINGFIELD – The Western Ohio Personal Safety/Firearm Training Group, a 501c(3) non-profit operated by unpaid volunteer instructors, will offer an eight-hour course which meets the training requirement for an Ohio License to Carry a Concealed Handgun. Class meets Saturday, November 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with one-half hour lunch break at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 120 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield. Course fee $75 per student or $65 each for two or more registering together. Early pre-registration is recommended. Class size is limited to ten students to allow individual attention to each student’s needs. According to organizers, this training program is endorsed by Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett. For information, phone 937-878-1467 and leave name and number for call-back, e-mail ohiogunsafety@yahoo.com or see http://www.handguntactics.com.

Information from Dick Martin, NRA Certified Firearms Instructor.

