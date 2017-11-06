Veterans Day Service to be held at Soldiers Mound

Urbana Asst. Fire Chief Jeff Asper, a major in the U.S. Army Reserves, will be the guest speaker at this year’s Veterans Day Service, which will be held at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Oak Dale Cemetery’s Soldiers Mound.

The Urbana High School Marching Band, under the direction of David Sapp, will perform, American Legion Post 120 will provide a 21-gun salute and members of VFW Post 5451 will serve as Honor Guard.

The service is sponsored by American Legion Post 120, AmVets Post 121, DAV Chapter 31 and VFW Post 5451.

If weather is bad, the event will be held at BrownRidge Hall, 220 E. Court St.

Information provided by local veterans organizations.

