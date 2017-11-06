Ohio News Briefs

Police: Officers’ shooting of suspect was within policy

COLUMBUS (AP) — Columbus police have determined that three officers acted within department policy when they fatally shot an Ohio man after he killed a couple and their 7-year-old son.

A grand jury previously declined to bring charges against the officers involved in the confrontation with 50-year-old Barry Kirk in November 2015.

The officers had responded to gunshots and chased Kirk when he came out of the house. Kirk was shot and later died.

Thirty-one-year-old John Anderson, 30-year-old Christina Anderson and their son Landon were found dead in the house with multiple gunshot wounds. Their then-12-year-old daughter was critically wounded but survived.

John Anderson’s brother said Anderson had been friendly with Kirk, who lived across the street, but that the men had some sort of argument in the months before the shooting.

House explosion leaves 2 adults hurt in Ohio; cause unclear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.

WBNS-TV reports that neighbors helped pull people from the burning home in southeastern Columbus early Monday morning.

Authorities didn’t immediately share details about the man and woman who were injured or about what might have caused the blast.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that debris was strewn across the yard.

A gas company said it was working with emergency responders to ensure that the area is safe.

Firefighter rescues baby from burning apartment

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio firefighter says “there was no thinking twice” when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in Lockland, a village located about 10 miles north of Cincinnati.

A mother had been cooking when she saw smoke in the kitchen. She was able to get three of her children out, but she couldn’t reach her baby on the second floor.

Firefighter Michael Allen tells WCPO he entered the apartment, found the girl and covered her face with his oxygen mask.

First responders transported the girl to the hospital where she is expected to be OK.

Researcher awarded $440,000 (not $44,000) grant to work on artificial intelligence

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A researcher at the University of Dayton has won an award to develop a brain-inspired computer chip that can learn on its own.

Associate professor Tarek Taha will use the three-year, $440,000 award from the National Science Foundation to work toward his goal of developing an artificial intelligence chip. Taha says the chip will be more efficient and compact than current ones.

Taha says deep learning artificial intelligence chips can be used in self-driving cars and could potentially be used in robots at some point.

He says the chips are a part of an emerging multibillion-dollar industry, which could ramp up to develop learning networks for existing applications.

(In an Associated Press story Nov. 5 about University of Dayton researcher Tarek Taha, The Associated Press reported erroneously on the size of the award he won from the National Science Foundation. It was for $440,000, not $44,000.)