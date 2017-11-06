WL-S BOE candidates answer community questions

WEST LIBERTY – Six people running for three open positions on the West Liberty-Salem school board participated in a Meet the Candidates forum Thursday.

During the forum, candidates were given the opportunity to tell the community about themselves, why they are running for the school board and answer questions brought forth by the public.

The candidates include current board member Chuck Buck, challengers Trey Richardson, Dixie Kopus, David S. Cline, Tim Lamb and write-in candidate Julie Cole.

Buck said if he is re-elected he would be the most senior board member and cited the budget and safety and security of children as issues the board needs to consider.

Richardson said he is running because after watching how the school building project was conducted and how money was spent he decided the board needs someone with more of a business and financial background. Richardson also said the board needs a younger member as the board moves forward.

Kopus said she is running because the board needs a female opinion not always brought to the table.

Cline said he is running because of his experience within the community. He said he loves the community and how it wraps its arms around the school.

Lamb said he is running to continue to provide the best possible educational experience students can have. He added the school has a wide range of students and needs to be able to ensure they are receiving the type of education that will allow them to succeed when they leave school.

Cole said she is running because of her love of the community and wanting every child who attends the school to get the best education experience possible. Cole will not appear on the pre-printed ballot but can be written into the blank space provided.

During the question and answer portion of the forum, candidates were given two-minutes to answer questions which were submitted by the audience.

These questions included what they felt was the biggest issue for the school district in the future, what they felt is the main responsibility of a school board member and what they have done to prepare for it, their thoughts on the proposed fieldhouse, and what they feel their role is in supporting the mental health wellness of students and staff following the Jan. 20 school shooting.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

