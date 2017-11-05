YMCA invites public to ‘Invest in Youth’

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Invest in Youth Silent Auction began Friday afternoon, Nov. 3 and continues until Saturday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The public is invited to come to the Y at 191 Community Drive in Urbana to view the array of gift baskets, toys and games, handmade items, electronics, sporting event tickets, and many more name-brand items.

The Y’s silent auction offers the community an opportunity to get a jump-start on holiday shopping while supporting a local cause. Every dollar raised by this event will go toward providing YMCA memberships to deserving families and youth in the local community. Each year the Y provides financial assistance to over 300 Champaign County residents thanks to generous community support of the Invest in Youth Silent Auction.

Individuals, organizations or businesses wishing to donate items to this year’s Invest in Youth Silent Auction are welcome to call the YMCA at (937) 653-9622 and insert last minute items.

YMCA to honor veterans this week

With Veterans Day rapidly approaching, the Champaign Family YMCA is hosting its 2nd annual brunch to honor area veterans. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, YMCA staff and volunteers will serve a free pancake and sausage brunch. This event is an open to local veterans and their families, as well as to the families of veterans who’ve passed away.

The YMCA’s preschool classes will entertain the crowd by singing patriotic songs and leading everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. “The YMCA is pleased to recognize and honor area veterans as a small token of thanks for all they’ve done to protect and serve our country. We hope that they join us for fun, food and fellowship on Thursday”, stated YMCA Health Enhancement Director Jennifer Post.

For additional information, call the Champaign Family YMCA (937-653-9622) or stop by the Y’s lobby at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

Members of the Silent Auction organizing committee (left to right) Mike Henson, Jill Steinmetz, Beth Harrigan, Polly Long, Chris Phelps, Greg Hower, Nicky Naylor, Billie Jo Fetherolf, Anna Casey, and Jerry Fetherolf pose with a small sampling of items up for bid.

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

