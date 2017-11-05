Urbana woman killed in Mechanicsburg-area crash

MECHANICSBURG – Two different motor vehicle crashes occurred within 18 hours of each other on the southeast side of Champaign County over the weekend.

One of the crashes turned fatal.

On Sunday at approximately 1:59 p.m., Champaign Countywide Communication Center received a 911 call in reference to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 56 and Catawba-Mechanicsburg Road. Mechanicsburg Fire and EMS along with Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to this location. According to the sheriff’s office, the two vehicles involved in the crash were a white Cadillac, driven by Ruby Adams of Urbana, and a green Chevy truck driven by Wesley Halterman, also from Urbana.

The preliminary sheriff’s investigation indicated the green Chevy truck was southbound on state Route 56 when it struck the white Cadillac that was eastbound through the intersection of Catawba-Mechanicsburg Road. Adams was pronounced deceased at the scene by Champaign County Coroner Dr. Joshua Richards. Halterman was transported by Mechanicsburg EMS to OSU Hospital in Columbus. At this time, the crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Another crash occurred in the same area the night before, but the driver escaped with his life.

On Saturday at approximately 11:18 p.m., Champaign Countywide Communication Center received a 911 call in reference to a single-vehicle rollover crash at 5391 Catawba-Mechanicsburg Road. Mechanicsburg Fire and EMS along with Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to this location.

At the scene, a 2010 blue Chevy Impala, driven by Justin Sloan of Urbana, had been traveling northbound on Catawba-Mechanicsburg Road. The Chevy Impala went left of center, leaving the roadway before rolling over and coming to final rest on its top in a creek, according to multiple sources. After being extricated from the vehicle, Sloan was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, the crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured is the scene of Sunday’s fatal crash on state Route 56. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_fatal-crash-1.jpg Pictured is the scene of Sunday’s fatal crash on state Route 56. Photo by Don Hatcher/WDTN