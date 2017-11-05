YMCA hosts brunch to honor military veterans

With Veterans Day rapidly approaching, the Champaign Family YMCA is hosting its 2nd annual brunch to honor area veterans. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, YMCA staff and volunteers will serve a free pancake and sausage brunch. This event is an open to local veterans and their families, as well as to the families of veterans who’ve passed away.

The YMCA’s preschool classes will entertain the crowd by singing patriotic songs and leading everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. “The YMCA is pleased to recognize and honor area veterans as a small token of thanks for all they’ve done to protect and serve our country. We hope that they join us for fun, food and fellowship on Thursday”, stated YMCA Health Enhancement Director Jennifer Post.

For additional information, call the Champaign Family YMCA (937-653-9622) or stop by the Y’s lobby at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

By Jennifer Post

Jennifer Post is the Champaign Family YMCA health enhancement director.

