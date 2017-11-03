Grant workshop planned to fight opioid epidemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Rob Portman’s (R-Ohi0) staff will hold a Grant Funding Workshop for Champaign County to help fight the opioid epidemic from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68. During this time, constituents can share their thoughts and concerns about the impact of the opioid epidemic with a district representative who will provide their feedback to the senator. Staff will provide an overview of Portman’s legislative efforts to address the problem and help local communities secure additional resources to tackle the heroin and prescription drug epidemic.

Portman staff continue to travel to each county in Ohio to provide constituents and local elected officials with an update.

No appointments are necessary, but registration to reserve seats is encouraged. Register with Dhruv_Shah@portman.senate.gov. For further information, call Portman’s district representative, Stephen White, at 614-469-6774.

Portman worked to secure $1 billion in new funding for state grants to right opioid abuse in the recently signed-into-law CURES Act and $181 million annually in discretionary spending for new programs through his recently signed-into-law and bipartisan Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act (CARA).

Portman continues to tour the state, meeting with those in recovery and those on the front lines dealing with the heroin and prescription epidemic. As the author of the CARA legislation, Portman has helped lead the national effort to combat this epidemic that is devastating communities across Ohio and the country. The legislation ensures that federal resources are focused on evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery programs that have proven effective in local communities so that it can make a difference in people’s lives. Portman also recently introduced the bipartisan Synthetics Trafficking & Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act to help stop dangerous synthetic drugs like fentanyl and carfentanil from being shipped through U.S. borders to drug traffickers in the United States.

Portman staff to hold workshop in Urbana on Nov. 7

Submitted by staff of U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

