On Sept. 25, the Urbana FFA chapter held an FFA-related scavenger hunt at Urbana High School. FFA members went around the high school finding facts about FFA and how they related to certain subjects throughout the building. The members also went around the building searching for things that related to our chapter officers. Members had the opportunity to learn about their fellow officers and more about the history of FFA all while having a little fun. The winners were chosen by the number of questions they answered correctly in combination with how fast they completed the hunt. The three winners of the scavenger hunt, Alex Morrow, Bailey Ramsey, and Lexus Greene, won $15 Walmart gift cards.

Taylor Cordial

Urbana FFA Reporter

Urbana FFA chapter officers attended the annual District 6 fall officer training on Oct. 3 at Greenon High School. Officers met other leaders from different schools as well as State FFA Officer Kolesen McCoy, secretary, and Carly Coppler, vice president at large. Members were served a meal provided by DB Yummers. After the members enjoyed their food, they played a game called guess that song. The songs were country throughout the decades to show how things change. Then officers split into groups and went through four activities. Some activities included teamwork and setting personal goals and showed how FFA has changed over the years.

Alex Morrow fills out a worksheet for the Urbana FFA scavenger hunt.