Ed Bailey is the Volunteer of the Month. He loves to help people! Ed retired after 30 years of work in the laundry at Springview in Springfield, Ohio. He decided he didn’t like to sit around so he came to Person Centered Services where he volunteers at PAWS Animal Shelter, Stepping Stones, the WhereHouse and works on a mobile cleaning crew. Ed greets everyone he meets with a huge smile. His giving ways and generosity are contagious! PCS is proud for Ed to be our Volunteer of the Month. The Volunteer of the Month photo is provided by Jenny White, Community Connections Facilitator for the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities, in order to show how local individuals with disabilities shine through their service in the community.

