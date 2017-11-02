Veteran ID cards available starting Monday

Champaign County Recorder Glenda Bayman announced the Recorder’s Office will launch the Veteran ID Card Program just prior to Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 6.

Veterans Services Director Buzzy Moore and Bayman worked together to present the program to the county commissioners. Commissioners Bob Corbett, Steve Hess and David Faulkner unanimously approved a resolution to implement the Veteran ID Card Program in Champaign County. They also voted that the cards would be issued at no charge to the veterans.

The state-approved Veteran ID Card will replace the need for veterans to carry their DD-214 discharge papers to prove their service. The photo ID is similar to the size of a driver’s license and can be used as proof of military service for a number of services and benefits including voter identification, VA hospital services, VA home loans, student loans, employment applications, burial benefits and store/restaurant discounts. The card is available to any veteran discharged from service with any distinction, except dishonorable.

To receive a Veteran ID card from the Recorder’s Office, a veteran must bring the original or certified military discharge (DD-214) to be recorded, if it has not already been recorded. There is no cost to record the military discharge and these records are not available for the public to view. Once the military discharge paper is recorded, the original discharge and a certified copy may be picked up the next business day or it can be returned by mail. Recording the discharge paper assures the safekeeping of this important document in the case of any unfortunate circumstance such as loss or fire, and certified copies are always free, with proper identification. Along with the DD-214 a veteran must also bring two forms of current and valid identification, one being a photo ID. Acceptable forms of identification are a driver’s license or state ID, passport, Veterans Affairs issued ID card, current U.S. military ID, license or permit to carry a concealed weapon, original or certified birth certificate, social security card or U.S. armed services discharge paper (DD-214).

To get a free Veteran ID card, visit the Recorder’s Office, Suite B200 in the county Community Center at 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, in Urbana, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Monday, Nov. 6. Veterans will receive their cards the same day. For more information about the Veterans ID card program, call the Recorder’s Office at 937-484-1630. For more information about obtaining military discharge papers, call Veterans Services at 937-653-4554.

Pictured is an example of a Veterans ID card. Such cards are available starting Monday, Nov. 6, at the Champaign County Recorder’s Office in the county Community Center. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_veteran.jpg Pictured is an example of a Veterans ID card. Such cards are available starting Monday, Nov. 6, at the Champaign County Recorder’s Office in the county Community Center. Staff photo

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Recorder’s Office.

Information from Champaign County Recorder’s Office.