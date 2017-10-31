Urbana University Hub is proud to present “Scream!”- a one-act suspense thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

The play begins with the power being out as Mary Jones enters her kitchen early one morning to prepare breakfast. She and her husband will discover from their neighbors that what looks like a meteor shower has not only knocked out all electricity but batteries as well as cars and all electrical items.

How long this blackout will last is one of many terrifying realizations as the neighbors try to go about the task of maintaining order (protecting the neighborhood) and taking care of daily necessities (how will they cook, how long before the freezer contents go bad, how extensive is this power disabling celestial occurrence, what about the children away at school, what about world peace).

Doug Jones, seeking that all elusive Pulitzer winning story, realizes that this is a golden opportunity.

There is nothing normal about the next few hours as the neighbors try to plan ahead. The women are quick to want to share what they have with the others on the street; the men cautious about survival.

Herb Smith, the self-appointed policeman, envisions robbers from a nearby housing complex about to descend upon them. As he readies his guns to secure his property as well as his neighbors, a young man who has escaped from a gang related incident in the housing complex is desperately seeking a place to hide. Mary Smith, alone and frightened, is his victim.

The true traits of the neighbors (Mary, Doug, Sally and Herb) not only come to the fore in this crisis but determine who will survive and who will not.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nov. 2-4 and Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. The play will be performed in the campus Black Box Theatre in the Hub. Tickets are free and donations will be accepted to support Urbana University theatre.

Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Reserve your seat today by calling 937.772.9315 or by email at stephen.brunson@urbana.edu. Reserved tickets should be picked up at the Black Box Theatre between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. on performance nights and between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. for the Sunday matinee. Only 40 seats will be reserved and the remaining will be available as general seating on a first come, first served basis beginning at 6:30 each night and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.