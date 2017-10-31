Posted on by

Urbana University treats beggars


Urbana and several other municipalities in Champaign County hosted Beggars Night on Tuesday. Urbana University offered candy to children who visited the lawn near the Student Center. In the photo, 4-year-old Leo Duer accepts candy from a masked student who volunteered to help treat the little trick-or-treaters who visited.


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

