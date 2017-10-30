Ohio News Briefs

Ohio attorney general wants opioid lawsuit settled promptly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is asking five drugmakers sued for their alleged role in the state’s addictions epidemic to begin immediate settlement talks.

The Republican DeWine accuses the companies of intentionally misleading patients about the dangers of painkillers and promoting benefits of the drugs not backed by science.

DeWine’s lawsuit earlier this year said the companies created a deadly mess in Ohio they now need to pay to clean up.

DeWine is a candidate for governor next year. He sent a letter to the drug companies Monday regarding settlement talks.

A message was left with the companies that have previously said DeWine failed to prove the their actions caused the alleged harm.

Ohio blaze kills firefighter trainee and 4 of his relatives

FOSTORIA, Ohio (AP) — A 19-year-old man training to be a firefighter is among five family members who died in an Ohio fire last week.

The assistant chief with the Bascom Joint Fire District says Austin Rainey was set to take a test next month to become a firefighter.

A funeral home says Rainey’s parents and two younger siblings also died in the farmhouse fire last Thursday just outside Fostoria. They’ve been identified as 45-year-old James Rainey, 41-year-old Jodi Depinet-Rainey, 15-year-old Cody Rainey, and 7-year-old Jessica Rainey.

Investigators haven’t announced what caused the fire, which was reported when someone inside called 911.

Authorities say the fire was so intense that the first firefighters to arrive could not get inside to save the victims.

Group rescues deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin bucket

CINCINNATI (AP) — A deer that got its head trapped in an orange plastic pumpkin bucket is free of that predicament after some residents in suburban Cincinnati spent much of their weekend tracking it.

WCPO-TV reports the Anderson Township Family Pet Center got calls over four days from residents concerned about the deer with the bucket stuck over its nose.

Daryl Meyerrenke at the pet center warned that it would be dangerous for neighbors to try to rescue the deer, but he says they were determined to help the animal and spent hours following it through wooded areas. Eventually, the group using animal catch poles was able to encircle the deer, and Meyerrenke’s son freed it from the bucket.

Meyerrenke says the animal immediately went to graze and drink water at a creek.

Bicyclist who was run over by firetruck sues Ohio city

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio college student who was struck and run over by a firetruck while riding a bicycle is suing the city of Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News reports that then-18-year-old Quinton Kane suffered serious injuries in the collision two years ago. He was riding in a bike lane when the firetruck making a non-emergency run didn’t yield and struck him while turning into a parking lot.

Dayton fire officials said at the time that there were three firefighters and one fire lieutenant aboard the emergency vehicle when the collision occurred.

The lawsuit filed this month by the University of Dayton student seeks at least $25,000.

A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left Monday for a city spokeswoman.

Man arrested in death of brother who was stabbed in neck

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in the death of his brother, who was found stabbed in the neck at a home in north-central Ohio.

Forty-nine-year-old Marvin Brown died Saturday night at a hospital after emergency responders found him bleeding at a home in Marion, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Columbus. Police say they found his brother, 54-year-old James Brown, at a nearby apartment and arrested him on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

It wasn’t clear whether James Brown has an attorney. The case wasn’t listed in the local court’s online records early Monday.

Police haven’t released details about a possible motive or the circumstances of the stabbing, which remains under investigation.

Police: Man reports mom’s slaying, turns himself in next day

STOW, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man who reported his mother’s stabbing death was questioned and released, then turned himself in the next day and was charged with aggravated murder.

A judge set bond at $1 million on Monday for 22-year-old Jason Reeves, of Stow, roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. He didn’t enter a plea during his initial court appearance by video.

Court records listed no attorney for him but indicated one will be appointed.

Authorities say Reeves called 911 on Saturday to report that he found his mother, Susan Reeves, dead in her bed from a stabbing.

Investigators say the distraught son was questioned and released, then returned to the police station Sunday to surrender.

Police haven’t commented publicly on a possible motive for the stabbing.