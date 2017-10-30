WL-S school board candidates to gather

WEST LIBERTY – A “Meet The Candidates Night” for school board will be held in the West Liberty-Salem high school cafeteria on Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the event. Organizers said all candidates for WL-S school board have been invited and the public will be permitted to ask them questions and become better acquainted with them.

According to filings with the boards of elections, six people are running for three seats on the West Liberty-Salem School Board. The candidates include Chuck Buck, Trey Richardson, Dixie Kopus, David S. Cline and Tim Lamb. The name of write-in candidate Julie Cole will not appear on the pre-printed ballot but can be written into the blank space provided.