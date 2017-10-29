Perpetual announces operating results

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana [OTC Pink: “PFOH”] today reported fiscal fourth quarter net income of $1.25 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of 51 cents, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to net income of $1.18 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of 48 cents for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. For the 12 months ended September 30, 2017, the Savings Bank reported $5.13 million of net income, or $2.08 per share of basic and diluted earnings, compared to $4.97 million of net income, or $2.01 per share of basic and diluted earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2016.

Total assets increased to $392.1 million at September 30, 2017. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $69.5 million at September 30, 2017, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

Submitted story

Information from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

Information from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.