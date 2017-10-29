Trick or treat on campus lawn

Urbana University Campus Activities Board will host its annual Trick or Treat activities in the heart of the campus. A longstanding tradition for Urbana students, the Beggars Night activities will coincide with the City of Urbana’s activities on Tuesday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m. Student organizations and athletic teams will be on hand to pass out candy to local kids throughout the evening.

To promote a safer experience, this year’s event will be held on the lawn outside of the Urbana University Student Center instead of along High Street.

The campus officials said Urbana University looks forward to welcoming young ghouls and goblins to campus. For questions about the event, e-mail campuslife@urbana.edu.

Urbana University hosts trick-or-treaters each year during the city’s version of Urbana’s Beggars Night. Pictured is a previous event along High Street, but this year’s event will be held on the lawn near the Student Center. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/10/web1_UU-TrickTreat.jpg Urbana University hosts trick-or-treaters each year during the city’s version of Urbana’s Beggars Night. Pictured is a previous event along High Street, but this year’s event will be held on the lawn near the Student Center. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Sherry Mercurio.

