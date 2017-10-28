Posted on by

Graham Varsity Show is free


Graham’s Dancin’ Band from Falconland will perform its annual Varsity Show on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Admission is free. The community is invited to hear all the great music from the 2017 marching band season as well as the favorite Falcon standards.


Submitted photo

