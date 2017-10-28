Graham Varsity Show is free

Graham’s Dancin’ Band from Falconland will perform its annual Varsity Show on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Admission is free. The community is invited to hear all the great music from the 2017 marching band season as well as the favorite Falcon standards.

Submitted photo