Sheriff’s office, judge to participate in No Shave November

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Champaign County Judge Brett A. Gilbert will again participate in “No Shave November” towards a good cause starting next week.

As part of No Shave November deputies can choose to stop shaving and grow out facial hair. To participate in No Shave November deputies will pay $40 for the month.

Last year, Melvin, his staff and Gilbert donated the proceedings from No Shave November to two local youths battling cancer and in 2015 the sheriff’s office raised money for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

This year, Sheriff Matt Melvin, Gilbert and the Deputies Association are teaming up to raise money for the Cancer Association of Champaign County.

Melvin stated residents who are interested in donating towards this initiative can bring donations to the sheriff’s office at 308 Miami St.