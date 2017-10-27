Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Hey, my name is Sonar and I’m very glad to meet you. If you come and see me at PAWS, you will see how happy I am to meet you ‘cause my tail will never stop wagging. I dearly love all of you humans. I just want to be part of a family and be loved in return.

I am a 1 1/2-year-old Terrier mix boy. I was saved from death row in an overcrowded shelter in Kentucky and brought to PAWS.

I have a lot of energy and I love to run and play and my tail wags and wags when you humans stop at my kennel to see me. I take treats really nicely and the staff tells me I have very soulful eyes. I don’t know what that means… but they always smile when they say it. I’m a super sweet guy who loves going for ice cream in the front seat of your car, long car rides (so I can take a quiet nap), rolling in the grass, yummy treats, tummy rubs, back scratches, nose kisses, listening to your quiet conversation with me, walks …. anywhere, fluffy toys and just being near someone that loves me.

I am very interested in the kitties. Maybe I would like them. I don’t know. I’m kind of particular about my doggie friends so I may need to be an only dog in the family.

I am neutered and have had all my vaccinations. Please stop and see me. I need a home, please.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Smokey, a playful and loving girl found wandering around the parking lot at Kroger. She was brought in to us here at Paws Shelter Urbana, but sadly no one came forward to claim her. Smokey is a sweet girl who loves attention. She is current on Vaccinations and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and has been spayed. Please come to PAWS and meet this beautiful gray cat, she would love nothing more than to curl up in your lap and give you a Purrr-fect day.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call Paws Animal Shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com.

Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Barely Used Pets

Get a looong little doggie!! That’s what we are. Our names are Dora and Dolly and we came to Barely Used Pets as strays from northern Ohio. We are between 8 and 10 months old and are German Shepherd Basset or Dachshund mix. I am Dora and I have the brown face…my friend Dolly has the black face. We weigh 19 and 23 pounds respectively. We get along great with the dogs, didn’t pay any attention to the cat here (Miss Lollipop) and they say we are two sweet loving dogs. Don’t tell anyone, but I have a little birth defect (I’m Dora). My left front paw is a little deformed, but I tell you it doesn’t stop me at all! I think we should just call it my beauty mark. We love to lie around…on the desk, on your lap, really wherever we can find a spot. Please come out and see us. We love to sit around and tell stories with you!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 6p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Dora and Dolly say..”Thanks so much for considering us and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Puppies, puppies, puppies! They are everywhere! If you dare, come out to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) to see if you can resist the temptation. These little guys, two girls and three boys are 11 weeks old and ready to be in their forever homes. They are little Sheltie/Blue Heeler mixes and are as playful as they can be. They all are up to date on their puppy appropriate shots, microchipped and spayed or neutered. An ideal time to check out this bunch of gremlins would be this Saturday, October 28th, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at our Grand Opening. All adoptions require an approved application and that came be found online or in house. The adoption fee is $150.00 and we can only take cash or check.

We appreciate your donations of paper towels, leashes, harnesses and collars. Also, please come by and pick up a volunteer application if you would enjoy being a part of this caring enterprise.

CCAWL is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH, and our phone number is 937-834-5236. We are closed on Sunday and Tuesday and you may call us for our exact hours each day.

Please remember the grand opening for our newly built facility is Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will be hosting several rescues from noon until 2:00 pm as well as dog-related vendors. Come out and tour our new facility and have a hot dog as our guest. Also we will be holding a LOW COST micro-chip and vaccination clinic on Saturday, November 4, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. We will be offering the flu vaccination as well as heart-worm test if desired.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

