A.B. Graham Center Activities

MIAMI COUNTY – The A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, Miami County, plans the following events.
Pancake, sausage & fried mush
Join the AB Graham Center and Fletcher Lions
Saturday, Nov. 11
Meal served 7:00am – 12:00 p.m.
All you can eat pancakes, sausage & fried mush.
Carry out available.
$7.00 adults, $4.00 12 & under
Bingo Night
Friday, Nov. 17
7:00pm
Doors open at 6:00 pm
20 Games – $.25 a board or
$1.00 for 50/50 cash games
Concession will be available. We will have pizza and sandwiches.