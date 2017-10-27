A.B. Graham Center Activities

MIAMI COUNTY – The A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, Miami County, plans the following events.

Pancake, sausage & fried mush

Join the AB Graham Center and Fletcher Lions

Saturday, Nov. 11

Meal served 7:00am – 12:00 p.m.

All you can eat pancakes, sausage & fried mush.

Carry out available.

$7.00 adults, $4.00 12 & under

Bingo Night

Friday, Nov. 17

7:00pm

Doors open at 6:00 pm

20 Games – $.25 a board or

$1.00 for 50/50 cash games

Concession will be available. We will have pizza and sandwiches.