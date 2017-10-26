Urbana University homecoming Saturday

Urbana University has announced its 2017 Homecoming Court. Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at halftime of the Blue Knight Football game on Saturday, Oct. 28. Pictured: (Back L to R): Brandon McRae, Thomas Baker, and Thibout Bourrier; (Front L to R): Bri Burkhalter, Aleese Butler, and Macy Torres.

Urbana University has announced its 2017 Homecoming Court. Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at halftime of the Blue Knight Football game on Saturday, Oct. 28. Pictured: (Back L to R): Brandon McRae, Thomas Baker, and Thibout Bourrier; (Front L to R): Bri Burkhalter, Aleese Butler, and Macy Torres. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/10/web1_UU-homecoming-2.jpg Urbana University has announced its 2017 Homecoming Court. Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at halftime of the Blue Knight Football game on Saturday, Oct. 28. Pictured: (Back L to R): Brandon McRae, Thomas Baker, and Thibout Bourrier; (Front L to R): Bri Burkhalter, Aleese Butler, and Macy Torres. Submitted photo