St. Paris PD accepting unwanted medications

ST. PARIS – On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the St. Paris Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 14th opportunity in seven years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Pills can be taken to St. Paris Police Department at 137 W. Main St. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills and patches. The service is free and anonymous. No questions asked.

Last April Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds – more than 4,050 tons – of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, flushing meds down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 28 Take Back Day event, visit the DEA Diversion website or call the St. Paris Police Department at 937-663-4468.

Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 28

