Community Calendar

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

Red Cross blood drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.

Red Cross blood drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana

Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Fire Training Room, Urbana Municipal Building

Urbana Downtown Design Review Board: 7 p.m., Fire Training Room, Urbana Municipal Building

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

Champaign County Family and Children First Council: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Community Center conference room C. FCF Full Council. Public is invited to attend.

Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Urbana University, 579 College Way

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography vehicle: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., behind city of Urbana municipal building. To schedule apptment. or for more info: 937-523-9332 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Check with insurance provider. Free for those who qualify.

Urbana School Board: October meeting date changed to today, 6 p.m. in central office.

Green Hills Kitchen Band: free 2:30 p.m. concert in Green Hills Community’s Foundation Hall, located on U.S. Route 68, north of West Liberty. All welcome.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Household Hazardous Waste Disposal: North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will collect items for a fee 9-11 a.m. in parking lot of county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana. Appointments necessary: 937-642-7283.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

Ghosts & Goblins-Literature to Scare and Delight: 4:30 p.m. “Mysterious Medicine” at Mac-O-Chee Castle. For more information, including the fee, or reservations, visit www.piattcastles.org or call Margaret Piatt at 937-844-3902.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 9 a.m., EMA office, Suite C103 in county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School, 80 High St.

Ghosts & Goblins-Literature to Scare and Delight: 4:30 p.m. “Mysterious Medicine” at Mac-O-Chee Castle. For more information, including the fee, or reservations, visit www.piattcastles.org or call Margaret Piatt at 937-844-3902.

Mechanicsburg Public Library’s Halloween party: Come and explore the world of Harry Potter at 4:30 p.m. Costumes are optional

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

St. Paris Trick or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. (From 4 to 6 p.m. a fall festival with events for children will be held at the municipal building, 135 W. Main St.)

District 127 Youth Center: Costume Party, 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5th-12th

Scrap Tire Collection: 9 a.m.-noon, Champaign County Fairgrounds. Use Park Ave. entrance. Sponsored by county Health District (937-484-1606) for county residents only. 10-tire limit. No ag, semi or rimmed tires.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Grand Opening and noon-4 p.m. Fall Adoption Event at the shelter, 3858 state Route 56. Free family activities. Tour facilities, explore grounds. View petting zoo area.

Trunk or Treat: 5:30-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church’s West Church St. parking lot, across from church, which is hosting event. Candy available from decorated vehicles; magic show; Touch A Truck (farm and emergency vehicles).

Ghosts & Goblins-Literature to Scare and Delight: 4:30 p.m. “Mysterious Medicine” at Mac-O-Chee Castle. For more information, including the fee, or reservations, visit www.piattcastles.org or call Margaret Piatt at 937-844-3902.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

Mechanicsburg Meet the Candidates Night: 7 p.m., Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. Candidates for Mechanicsburg village, Goshen Township and Mechanicsburg school board seats invited to speak to the public

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

North Lewisburg Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m.

Urbana Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m.

Woodstock Beggars Night: 5-7 p.m.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography vehicle: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spring Meadows Care Center, 1649 Park Rd., Woodstock. To schedule apptment. or for more info: 937-523-9332 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Check with insurance provider. Free for those who qualify.