Fashions to a Tea celebrates survivors

“Puttin’ on the Ritz” was the theme of the 20th annual Fashions to a Tea held Oct. 12 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. The event honored breast cancer survivors and helps raise awareness of screening options and treatments for the disease.

Co-sponsors were Breast Friends Forever; Kris Campbell, a Mechanicsburg teacher, mom, wife and survivor; and Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. There was a full house for the affair with music, meal and fashion show.

There were many items available in the silent auction, a raffle was held for a quilt with tea set pattern, and door prizes were handed out throughout the evening.

Driver Tom Wolverton gave information about and a tour of the Mobile Mammography Unit. Selena Kemper, RT Mammography Supervisor of Springfield Regional Imaging Center, explained the unit’s goal of community outreach.

The importance of self-exams and of getting mammograms for early detection was emphasized, and breast cancer survivors were celebrated.

A fashion show featured area breast cancer survivors.

Dinner was provided by K Family Concessions & Catering.

For information about Breast Friends Forever, contact Ellen Spinner, Nurse Practitioner and member, at ellespinner@yahoo.com or 937-508-6574.

