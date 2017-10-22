Posted on by

Flipping discs for charity


Michael Creager was one of approximately 100 participants in the third annual Hilltop Charity Classic disc golf tournament held on the course east of Melvin Miller Park in Urbana on Saturday. The tournament raised $700 for the Caring Kitchen, according to event organizers.


Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

