Ohio News Briefs

Ohio Business Roundtable seeks to replace retiring president

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Business Roundtable is searching for its next leader after its founding president announced his retirement.

The 68-year-old Richard Stoff said last week he’ll serve through the end of the year. Stoff helped establish the group 25 years ago and has been its only president.

Gov. John Kasich has credited the Roundtable with helping to improve Ohio’s business climate.

Executive Committee Chairman Gary Heminger, chairman and CEO of Marathon Petroleum, says the international search firm Heidrick & Struggles has been hired to find Stoff’s successor.

The Roundtable has conducted research and driven debate in a range of policy areas that participating CEOs have identified as economic priorities for Ohio. They include tax reform, workers’ compensation, health care policy, tort reform, science and technology, energy, education and workforce competitiveness.

John Glenn airport to hold workshop on flight anxiety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An airport named for one of Ohio’s most famous fliers is planning an event to help people face their fears of airports and flying.

John Glenn Columbus International Airport, named for the late astronaut, is accepting registrations until Aug. 21 for the workshop on Aug. 26. Space is limited.

The Facing Takeoff workshop includes an introduction to the Columbus airport and air travel. Participants can meet and interact with aviation and health professionals. Topics include flight mechanics, travel skills and managing anxiety. Participants also can practice entering a security checkpoint and boarding an airplane if one’s available that day.

The event is open to those 10 or older. A parent or guardian must accompany minors.

Partners are Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Ohio State University and Southwest Airlines.

Gunfire detection system to be installed across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.

ShotSpotter is a gunfire detection system that uses microphones to quickly pinpoint the location of gunfire. WCPO-TV reports the system is expected to be operating in Cincinnati in the coming weeks.

The president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police says ShotSpotter will provide officers with valuable information before they arrive on scene. The ShotSpotter system costs $235,000 a year and will cover a 3-square-mile radius in five city neighborhoods.

The city of Canton in northeast Ohio has been using the ShotSpotter system since June 2013.

Lake Erie community builds pool after algae closes beaches

LAKESIDE, Ohio (AP) — The threat of algae blooms has prompted an Ohio vacation community along the Lake Erie shoreline to add an amenity it has lacked for the last 144 years — a swimming pool.

Leaders in the Lakeside community decided to build the pool because of the algae blooms that have resulted in beach closures along the lake in recent summers.

The push for a pool came after a record-breaking algae bloom closed Lakeside’s swimming beach 16 times during the summer of 2015.

Lakeside’s leaders say building a pool wasn’t a decision taken lightly. Some residents worried it represented a shift away from the lake.

Lakeside draws an average of 150,000 visitors every summer and is known for its educational, cultural, religious and recreational programming.

Circus canceled after city official says wants circus ban

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — A central Ohio city official’s plan to seek a ban on circuses because of animal welfare concerns has led to the cancellation of scheduled circus performances in the community.

The Newark Advocate reports the Heath Moundbuilders Kiwanis Club had arranged to bring the Carson & Barnes Circus to Newark for six shows in August with some of the ticket proceeds earmarked for charitable causes.

The Kiwanis Club’s secretary says the organization has canceled the performances after Newark City Councilman Mark Fraizer said last month he intends to introduce legislation outlawing circuses in the city about 25 miles east of Columbus.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has accused the circus of abusing animals.

Managers of the Hugo, Oklahoma-based circus have denied any abuse.