Studio All-Stars wins several national titles, attends National Championship

The Studio All-Stars competitive cheerleading program at The Studio for Cheer, Dance & Tumbling has completed the 11th year of competition. Each year Studio All-Stars teams compete in 7-12 regional and national competitions.

This year the Studio All-Stars program was comprised of two teams: Youth Fierce (ages 11 & under) and Senior Elite (ages 10-18). Studio All-Stars teams include cheerleaders from Champaign, Clark and Miami counties and span the school districts of Urbana, Graham, Mechanicsburg, Triad, West Liberty-Salem, Northeastern, Northwestern and Miami East.

The 2016-2017 Studio All-Stars finished their season with 10 first place finishes, four National Champion Titles, six Grand Champion titles, and several specialty awards including Most Entertaining and Best Choreography.

In addition to these awards Studio All-Stars competed at several National Championship Events. SAS competed at Jamfest Super Nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 21st, The US Finals in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 8th, and The One Finals in Chicago, Illinois, April 22nd. Each of these events had over 450 teams in attendance from all across the United States. Studio All-Stars Youth Fierce won first place in their division, Youth Prep Level 2 at Jamfest Super Nationals, The US Finals and The One Finals.

This year Studio All-Stars Senior Elite qualified to compete at the 2nd annual National Small Program Championship, The D2 Summit. The D2 Summit was held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World May 12th – May 14th. This event is one of the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competitions for small gyms, with only 5 percent of All-Star teams qualifying to compete each year. Only 14 Small Gyms from Ohio received bids to the D2 Summit with SAS Senior Elite being one of 27 Ohio teams attending. Studio All-Stars Senior Elite competed in the Small Senior Level 3 division.

2016-2017 “Youth Fierce” cheerleaders are Myah Bandy, Avaley Bostick, Madi Bruce, Nicole Burgert, Ella Campbell, Maddy Coleman, Aubrey Hiles, Payton Hodge, Kimber Instine, Kaelyn Jordan, Taylor Marrs, Kenadi McKee, Ava Moore, Eden Pitcock, Amarah Portis and Morgan Spitler.

2016-2017 “Senior Elite” cheerleaders are Maddie Campbell, Sydnie Hoffman, Haley Johnson, Madi Jordan, Ellie Marcum, Brooke Moore, Chloe Osborne, Mady Osborne, Alexis Paul, Emma Pauly, Addison Rose, Andrie Rose, Maddie Tarbutton, Isabella Veskauf and Kaydence Waldren.

Team Placements for the 2017-2018 Studio All-Stars competitive cheerleading program will be held on June 6-8 at The Studio for Cheer, Dance & Tumbling. Information is also available on The Studio’s website www.thestudioforcdt.com.

Studio All-Stars Cheerleaders pose with owner and coach Holly McGuire. Studio All-Stars Senior Elite competes at the National Small Program Championship, The D2 Summit. Studio All-Stars Youth Fierce National Champions compete at The US Finals.

Submitted by Studio All-Stars.

