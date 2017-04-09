Burton Guthrie’s Grocery and Filling Station site became Johnson Manufacturing

Then – The first “Then” photo is of Burton Guthrie’s Grocery and Filling Station at 621 Miami St., Urbana, circa 1927. It is assumed that the person standing in front is Mr. Burton. Note limestone curbs and brick pavement. Talk about one-stop shopping! The second “Then” photo is a copy of a postcard of a delivery truck for Burton Guthrie’s Grocery. On the back of the postcard it states “1914 first delivery auto in Urbana”. Wouldn’t you like to have this vehicle today?

Now – This 2015 photo looks south across Miami Street to the entrance of the parking area next to the former Johnson Manufacturing site. Note the start of the Simon Kenton Trail on the right side of the photo.

(Champaign County Historical Museum items #0184, #0185, #A1551, & A1876)

By Ward Lutz Champaign County Historical Society

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.

