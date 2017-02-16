Urbana-area Tractor Supply Co. accepts donations during National FFA Week

The Urbana-area Tractor Supply Company store, located in the plaza at 1637 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, will collect donations during National FFA Week to support grants for FFA chapters in Ohio.

During National FFA Week, Feb. 17-26, Tractor Supply shoppers can donate $1 or more at checkout. Donations will fund the Grants for Growing Program, which supports Ohio FFA chapters. The program is coordinated through a partnership with the National FFA Foundation and Tractor Supply.

“Through the commitment of our loyal customers and team members who raise money for the Grants for Growing program, Tractor Supply is excited to support Ohio’s FFA chapters that represent America’s bright future in agriculture,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “When we invest in FFA students through this program we are making a great investment in the next generation of agricultural leaders.”

In 2016, the program’s first year, Grants for Growing raised more than $700,000, funding 374 grants supporting projects involving 39,038 students. Notable 2016 grant recipients included the Jemison, Alabama FFA chapter, which used program funding to construct an addition to its animal science lab to house show animals such as pigs, donkeys, rabbits and Texas Longhorn heifers. In Cedar Springs, Michigan, the local FFA chapter built a garden to provide the community with food donations, as well as help students learn more about raising vegetables.

Earlier this year, FFA chapters submitted applications detailing how they will start or expand a project that will benefit their communities and future FFA students. Funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools, for projects ranging from greenhouses to aquaculture labs.

Winning FFA chapter initiatives will be awarded Grants for Growing in the spring. The minimum competitive grant amount is $500 for chapters. All in-store donations remain within the state in which they were raised.

For more details about the program, visit https://www.ffa.org/grantsforgrowing.

Submitted by Tractor Supply Company.

