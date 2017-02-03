Edward Jones office opens

The Champaign County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Jan. 20 for the opening of the Edward Jones office of Zac Fiely in Suite 6 at 1637 E. U.S. 36, Urbana. From left are Kyle Hall, Jerome Armstrong, Lora Brown, Tami Purinton, Sunny Krugh, Larry Krugh, Chamber Director Sandi Arnold, Edward Jones agent Zac Fiely, Dennis Serie, Office Administrator Karen Adams, Shawn Holland, Megan Gerlach, Tiffany Couts, Gabby Mulkey, Tammy Hux, Katherine Loeloff, and Rodney Krugh.

