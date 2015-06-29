ODOT seeks comments on bridge project

MECHANICSBURG – The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 7 is seeking public comments regarding ODOT’s plan to rehabilitate the bridge on state Route 4 over the East Fork of Buck Creek in Union Township. The project is necessary to address deterioration of the bridge.

Additional information is available at http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D07/PlanningandEngineering/Pages/Environmental.aspx.

Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy and historic or cultural resources. Comments should be submitted by Friday, July 31.

Those interested in giving feedback can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.state.oh.us.