Urbana Distinguished Alumni nominations sought

The Urbana High School Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Nominees must have graduated from Urbana High School at least 10 years ago, have been recognized in their field of endeavor, and have demonstrated leadership and service to their communities. They may be living or deceased. Visit the Urbana City Schools website for more information (www.urbana.k12.oh.us), including the application process and the application form. Deadline for nominations is Feb. 1.

For more information, call Hayla Parker at 937-652-1052 or tribbles@twc.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana High School Alumni Association.

Submitted by the Urbana High School Alumni Association.