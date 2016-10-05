WL-S celebrates Homecoming this week

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem High School will celebrate Homecoming this week.

The annual Homecoming Parade through West Liberty starts at 6 p.m. today (Thursday). The route will start from the northeast entrance of Lions Park, head west on Pickerelltown Road, then south on Detroit Street (U.S. Route 68), east on Baird and return to the park, where the Homecoming Court will be introduced and a bonfire will conclude the festivities. Retired teacher and coach Mike Freese is this year’s grand marshal.

The Homecoming ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday with the crowning of this year’s king and queen prior to the start of the football game against Cedarville.

The 2016 West Liberty-Salem Homecoming Court includes, seated from left, senior queen candidates Mariana Shank, Olivia Ames, Kiana Reames, Kelby Strapp and Allison Buroker, standing from left, freshman attendant Grace Adams, sophomore attendant Hallie Strapp, senior king candidates Sam Strickland, Noah Floyd, Nick Kite, Brandon Wolfe and Ben Hyland, and junior attendant Kenedie Cox. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2016/10/web1_WLS-homecoming-1.jpg The 2016 West Liberty-Salem Homecoming Court includes, seated from left, senior queen candidates Mariana Shank, Olivia Ames, Kiana Reames, Kelby Strapp and Allison Buroker, standing from left, freshman attendant Grace Adams, sophomore attendant Hallie Strapp, senior king candidates Sam Strickland, Noah Floyd, Nick Kite, Brandon Wolfe and Ben Hyland, and junior attendant Kenedie Cox. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by West Liberty-Salem schools.

Submitted by West Liberty-Salem schools.