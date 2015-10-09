Meet Yoda. Yoda is a 6-8 year old Shih-Tzu looking for his forever home. Yoda is a small little boy. He is doing great with his potty training. He loves his people! Yoda is a great little guy and does wonderful with cats, and other dogs. He is a lover and super sweet. He loves his dog beds and to run and play in the yard. He also loves to be held and loved on. If you are looking for the perfect little dog, Yoda is the one for you! Yoda will be fixed, up to date on vaccinations, heart-worm tested, on flea and heart-worm preventative, routine blood work, groomed, free 30 days of insurance and ready for his new home. To adopt Yoda or any of our other furry friends looking for homes please visit www.sassrescue.com and complete an application. Come meet Yoda and a few of his friends at Bow to Wow Grooming Shop, 415 S. Main St., in Urbana on Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. Let SASS Rescue help you find your perfect “Puppy Love Match.”

SASS Rescue is a 501 c3 nonprofit that is ran strictly on donations and volunteers. We have no paid employees and we are always looking for volunteers. If you would like to help save the life of a shelter dog please contact SASS Rescue 937-303-SASS (7277) or email adopt@sassrescue.com, you can also find us on Facebook SASS Shih Tzu Rescue and Instagram @sassrescue.