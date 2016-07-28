West Liberty-Salem board approves staff actions

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem Local Schools board approved an extension of a staff contract and hired new staff Tuesday.

The actions were approved at the board’s July 26 special meeting.

The board extended Supervisor Linda Harr’s contract for three years, now expiring July 31, 2019. Her rate of pay was kept the same, Treasurer Steve Godwin said.

The board also accepted the resignation of High School Family Consumer Sciences Teacher Margie Williams, effective the end of the 2015-16 school year. It then hired Kristen Hall to fill the position, at Step 8 on the bachelor’s column of the pay scale for the 2016-17 school year. The position includes 10 extended days.

The board approved the treasurer’s pay for the 2016-17 school year to be paid from Aug. 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017 over a 24-pay period cycle. Godwin in retiring June 30, 2017, and this aligns his last pay to that time frame.

In other action, the board:

•Approved minutes and financial statements.

•Approved the adoption of Social Studies textbooks for Grade 3 and 4.

•Approved advancing Lanay Cordell from the Bachelors +150 to the Masters column on the pay scale.

•Approved hiring Head MS Volleyball 8th Grade Coach Jennifer Gaver at Step 0 and Assistant Varsity Boys Soccer Coach Michael Yoder at Step 0 for the 2016-17 school year.

•Approved the request for snow removal quotes for the 2016-17 school year.

•Approved volunteer coaches for the 2016 fall sports season.

•Approved hiring Middle School Cheerleading Coach Erin Durand at Step 2 for the 2016-17 sports season.

•Approved fund-to-fund transfers.

•Approved American Fidelity to provide Unreimbursed Medical/Dependent Care coverage with a maximum amount of $2,500 for unreimbursed medical and $5,000 for dependent care. Employees will continue to pay the processing fee as determined by American Fidelity, which is zero. American Fidelity will also help the district prepare for the 2016 Affordable Care Act Requirements and reporting.

•Approved purchase orders which exceed $10,000 and do not fall under the exclusion items.

•Approved donations of $150 from Woodard McGovern Post 426 to Band; $500 from Woodard McGovern Post 426 to the new Flag Pole Fund; $10 from Donay Life and Wellness Center to Athletics; and $1,000 from Vanessa and Jerry Orahood to Athletics.

•Approved delegate and alternate for the 2016 OSBA Annual Business Meeting.

By Casey S. Elliott celliott@civitasmedia.com

Casey S. Elliott may be reached at 937-652-1331 ext. 1772 or on Twitter @UDCElliott.

