Urbana athlete to compete in AAU junior olympic games

It started with a conversation between her father and a local track coach. Brandon Deskins of Urbana asked Northwestern track and field coach Frank Stid about getting his younger daughter involved with the sport. A track club was formed, and track careers began.

Ashleigh Deskins, an Urbana Junior High seventh grader, never gave track and field much thought. If not for her little sister Morgan, she wouldn’t have participated this summer. Soccer, basketball and softball have always been her sports of choice. And after only three weeks of throwing a discus, expectations were to just improve throughout the short track season. Well now you can throw track into that mix of sports. Ashleigh will be heading to AAU Junior Olympic Games held in Humble, Texas. Her second place finish at the Lima Regional has punched her ticket to the Lone Star State. She will be competing in the discus on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Ashleigh and Morgan Deskins competed in the district qualifier. Both girls qualified for the regional. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2016/07/web1_Ashley-and-Morgan-1.jpg Ashleigh and Morgan Deskins competed in the district qualifier. Both girls qualified for the regional. Courtesy photo

Submitted by the Mad River Valley Track and Field Club.

