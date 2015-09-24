Alleged Security National Bank robber is former employee

One of two co-defendants arrested Wednesday for allegedly robbing local bank employees earlier this year used to work at the bank.

Ryan H. Seibert, 22, of Springfield, is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery and two theft charges stemming from a March 5 incident in which he robbed Security National Bank, 828 Scioto St., as employees were working with an ATM.

A court statement filed in the Champaign County Municipal Court by Urbana Police Sgt. Ed Burkhammer states an investigation revealed that Seibert was a teller at the bank who was fired for stealing funds from the bank.

In March 2014, bank officials learned through audits and interviews that Seibert stole $3,208.84 while working there and deposited some of the stolen money into his own account.

Seibert allegedly approached the bank employees outside the bank on the morning of March 5 wearing a stocking over his face and demanded they turn over a bag they were carrying. While no weapon was shown, he indicated to the employees that he was armed.

The court statement notes the bank bag contained $10,000 in $20 bills.

Seibert retrieved the money bag after it was thrown to the ground and fled on foot to the 700 block of East Court Street where he got into a white 2000 Mercury Sable owned and operated by his girlfriend, Michaela M. Anderson, 19, of Urbana.

Anderson fled the scene at a high rate of speed and the vehicle was found abandoned the next morning in Springfield. Anderson is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery and theft for her involvement.

Burkhammer states that through investigation, he learned the co-defendants fled the state and took up residence in Florida. Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell stated Wednesday that police investigators spent hundreds of hours investigating the robbery and Urbana police officers went to Florida twice to follow leads.

The court statement notes the co-defendants used some of the stolen money to pay for housing and to purchase video games, a scooter and other items.

The co-defendants were taken into custody at their respective residences Wednesday and appeared in the municipal court for video arraignments Thursday. While no pleas were entered, both co-defendants were given court appointed attorneys and had their bond established at $50,000.

Preliminary hearings for the co-defendants are scheduled for Oct. 2.

Anderson Seibert

By Nick Walton nwalton@civitasmedia.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

