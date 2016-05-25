Champaign County fair queen applicants sought

The 2016 Champaign County Fair is just around the corner, and applicants for this year’s Fair Queen are being requested.

The fair queen represents Champaign County at the 2017 Ohio Fair’s Queen Contest.

Entries for the Junior Fair Queen must be received by June 27. Entries consist of an application, essay and photograph.

Interviews for queen candidates are scheduled for Thursday, July 28, at a location to be announced. Each contestant will be contacted by Tammy Vernon as to the time of her interview.

Winners will be announced and the queen crowned Sunday, Aug. 7, at the fair, and recognition will be given throughout the week.

Applications may be picked up at the Champaign County OSU Extension Office, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Suite B100, Urbana, 937-484-1526; Vernon Funeral Home, 232 Miami St., Urbana, 937-653-8888; Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home, 257 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg, 937-834-3445; Freshwater, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home, 57 W. Maple St., North Lewisburg, 937-747-2101; any Champaign County high school; or by contacting Tammy Vernon at any of the funeral homes.

Applications must be mailed to the Champaign County Fairgrounds, Attention: Fair Queen Committee, P.O. Box 38157, Urbana OH 43078.

2015 Champaign County Fair Queen Heather Lowry http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2016/05/web1_Queen-Heather.jpg 2015 Champaign County Fair Queen Heather Lowry Submitted photo