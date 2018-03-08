Sell/Devaney

Kelly Jo Sell of Concord, North Carolina, and Joseph Patrick Devaney of Concord, North Carolina, were married at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Concord, North Carolina, by Sarah Zepeda of Landis, North Carolina, a friend of couple.

The bride is the daughter of Mike and Barb Sell of Urbana. The groom is the son of Tom and Debbie Devaney of Concord, North Carolina.

The bride was given in marriage by her father. Maid/matron of honor was Lauren Ricker of Columbia City, Indiana, friend of the bride. Flower girls were Keegan and Olivia Sell of Harrisburg, North Carolina, nieces of the bride.

Best man was Steven Zepeda of Landis, North Carolina, friend of groom. Groomsmen were Shawn Sell of Milford and Josh Sell of Harrisburg, North Carolina, brothers of bride, and Andrew Devaney of Concord, North Carolina, brother of the groom.

Guest registrar was Erica Devaney of Rock Hill, South Carolina, sister of the groom.

Music was provided by JD Harshfield of West Liberty, friend of the bride.

The bride wore a Betsy & Adam strapless ballgown with a large floral design in shades of pink, gray and black. To complement her gown she wore a Swarovski crystal headband and necklace and carried a nosegay bouquet of hot pink ranunculus.

A reception was held at Concord Renaissance Center in Concord, North Carolina.

The couple live in Concord, North Carolina.

The bride is Brand Manager of Bath and Body Works in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is a graduate of Graham High School and Kent State University, where she earned a BS in Fashion Merchandising.

The groom is a Forecast Analyst for Delhaize America in Salisbury, North Carolina. He is a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School in Concord, North Carolina, and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, where he earned a BA in History and a BS and MS in Economics.

The couple will be honeymooning in Europe in April.