Posted on by

Pendergrass/Mindigo


Mr. and Mrs. Ian Mindigo


Channan D. Pendergrass of Urbana and Ian H. Mindigo were married Oct. 14, 2017, at 10979 Possum Hollow Road, St. Paris, by Chad J. Smith.

The bride is the daughter of Gary and Sharon Pendergrass. The groom is the son of James and Corrine Mindigo.

The bride was given in marriage by her father. Maid/matron of honor was Krista Pendergrass. Bridesmaids were Jo Dawn Parisse, Lexis Cox, Ashley Bebout. Best man was Ben Pennington. Groomsmen were Alex Wood, Camden Pierce and Keanan Cox. Ring bearer was Noble Ward. Flower girl was Ava Taylor.

A reception was held at the wedding site.

The bride is a graduate of Graham High School. The groom is a graduate of Urbana High School.

The couple live in Urbana.

Mr. and Mrs. Ian Mindigo
http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_Web.jpgMr. and Mrs. Ian Mindigo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:21 pm |    

Jumping into the new year

Jumping into the new year
7:27 pm
Updated: 7:32 pm. |    

New Year’s Eve shooting incident leaves man dead, woman fighting for her life

New Year’s Eve shooting incident leaves man dead, woman fighting for her life
2:56 pm
Updated: 6:07 pm. |    

UPDATE: Male dead, female critically injured after shooting incident

UPDATE: Male dead, female critically injured after shooting incident