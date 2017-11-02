Bowers/Ackerman

Pamela Sue Bowers, daughter of Denise Bowers of Springfield and Mr. and Mrs. David Bowers of St. Paris, and Ethan Jacob Ackerman, son of Andrew and Monica Ackerman, were married Sept. 2 at Scioto United Methodist Church, Bucyrus, by Rev. Gerald Kalb.

The bride was given in marriage by her nephew, Joseph Bowers, St. Paris.

Matron of honor was Annette Bowers, sister-in-law of the bride. Bridesmaids were Lauren Ackerman, sister of the groom; Jennifer Heefner, friend of the bride; Kaylen Ackerman, sister of the groom; Grace Bowers, niece of the bride.

Best man was Owen Ackerman, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Logan Masters, friend of the groom; Alex Finney, friend of the groom; Lee Blubaugh, friend of the groom; Michael Bowers, nephew of the bride.

The bride wore a lace trumpet gown with tank bodice featuring lace applique detail and a chapel train. The bride’s bouquet consisted of sunflowers, white roses, miniature daisies, wheat and a single pink rose.

Ring bearer was Greyson Masters, friend of the couple, and flower girls were Aubree Holiday, cousin of the bride, and MaKinze Hanger, friend of the couple.

Guestbook attendants were Amber Conley, cousin of the bride, Paige LaBove, friend of the couple.

Nuptial music was performed by Lois Heid, Bucyrus.

The bride is employed by Environmental Health & Safety Specialist at LSC Communications, Willard.

The bride is a graduate of Graham High School, St. Paris.

The groom is employed as a farmer and is a graduate of Buckeye Central High School, New Washington.

A reception was held at St. Bernard School, New Washington.

After a honeymoon in Lake Tahoe, California, the couple live in New Washington.