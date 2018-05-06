Dannemiller/Lindemer

Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dannemiller of Pickerington announce the engagement of their daughter, Grace Elizabeth of Pickerington, to Landon Adam Lindemer of Springhills.

The bride-elect graduated from The Ohio State University on May 6.

Her fiance is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Lindemer of Springhills. He graduated from Graham High School in 2014 and from Ohio State on May 6.

The couple will be married May 12 in Lancaster and will be employed by Cargill in Gibson City, Illinois.